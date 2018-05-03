Big names in Wells Fargo out early for Round 1 at Quail Hollow

By: Bill Speros | May 3, 2018 8:20 am

Play is underway Thursday in the star-loaded 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

While you have to wait until 12:50 p.m. to catch Tiger Woods, there are plenty of big names to watch all day. Woods, defending Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka will go out together at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Two-time event winner Rory McIlroy is paired with Paul Casey and James Hahn in the first two rounds. He began play Thursday at 7:30 a.m. from the 10th tee.

Wake up with a little ⛳️ Watch today's Featured Groups at @WellsFargoGolf. https://t.co/iCF2A5eQJT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2018

Follow the highlights here, and don’t miss our live Tiger Tracker later Thursday.

How to watch

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

GOLF CHANNEL LIVE STREAM: Here

PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Tourney Facts

PURSE: $7.7 million ($1.368 million to the winner)

COURSE: Quail Hollow Club (par 71, 7,554 yards)

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Brian Harman (10 under, defeated Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one stroke at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.)

