VIDEO: Brooks Koepka tee shot bounces off empty chair, goes into water

Where’s that spectator when you need him/her?

Brooks Koepka could have been wondering that Thursday when his tee shot at the par-4 18th at Quail Hollow Club went left, hit a hill and started bouncing right and down that hill toward a creek. Fortunately, the ball was heading toward a chair on its bouncing path.

Normally, with a spectator there, the ball may’ve hit the spectator on the bounce and prevented the ball from going any farther. In Koepka’s case, though, nobody was sitting in the chair.

So the ball simply bounced onto the empty chair and then bounced straight off it as it trundled all the way into the water…

Off the chair! An odd bounce and Brooks finds the water. Golf is hard. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/O7odtTC9FO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2018

Tough break, Brooks.

Koepka would end up bogeying the hole as he fired a 1-over 72 in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship. This is a nice reminder of how important spectators can be, sometimes in saving players strokes.