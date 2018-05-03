Emiliano Grillo wishes wife happy birthday with airplane banner at Quail Hollow

Emiliano Grillo knows how to wish a loved one a happy birthday.

The Argentine is competing in the Wells Fargo Championship this week, and Thursday seemed to mark the birthday of his wife, Macarena. He was a little busy playing during the day, but that didn’t stop a devoted husband from celebrating his wife’s big day.

It appears that Grillo commissioned an airplane banner to go over Quail Hollow on Thursday to wish Macarena (who apparently goes by “Maqui”) a happy birthday in Spanish.

Raising the bar for birthday wishes. 🎂🎊@GrilloEmiliano is wishing his wife a happy birthday in a special way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/7TfNRLmmvG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2018

Respect for that effort, Emiliano.

If Grillo goes on to do something big this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, we know where the good karma came from.