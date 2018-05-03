Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 71 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods fired an opening Even-par 71 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are all the current highlights from his Thursday:
Quick Shots 26m ago
VIDEO: Brooks Koepka tee shot bounces off empty chair, goes into water
Where’s that spectator when you need him/her? Brooks Koepka could have been wondering that Thursday when his tee shot at the par-4 (…)
Professional 26m ago
Wells Fargo Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info
Here are the tee times, pairings and television information for Round 2 of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship Friday at Quail Hollow Club in (…)
Professional 48m ago
What Tiger Woods said after his 71 in Round 1 at Wells Fargo
Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf Thursday for the first time since the Masters in April. He shot a par-71, but missed five putts (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Tiger Woods battles to opening Even-par 71 at Wells Fargo Championship
Tiger Woods showed a mix of signs in his first round since a disappointing Masters, firing an Even-par 71 in Thursday’s (…)
Quick Shots 2hr ago
Emiliano Grillo wishes wife happy birthday with airplane banner at Quail Hollow
Emiliano Grillo knows how to wish a loved one a happy birthday. The Argentine is competing in the Wells Fargo Championship this week, and (…)
Quick Shots 2hr ago
VIDEO: Crane 'escorts' gator across Florida golf course
Godzilla had Mothra. But this gator in Florida had it much worse – a tough Sandhill crane who was not about to let the reptile (…)
Men 2hr ago
Thornberry, Ghim, Morikawa named 2018 Ben Hogan Award finalists
The three finalists for the 2018 Ben Hogan Award were announced Thursday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, Friends of Golf and the (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed 'twinning' on Pink Thursday at Wells Fargo
Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed were paired together at the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday. They showed Team Nike unity (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Masters mourning is officially over for Rory McIlroy after 68 at Wells Fargo
CHARLOTTE, NC – Rory McIlroy came dressed in black, but make no mistake – the time for mourning his missed opportunity at The (…)
Golf 5hr ago
Indiana high school golf coach accused of dealing methamphetamine, heroin
A portrait of past financial troubles, failed business ventures and addiction problems is beginning to emerge for an Indiana high school (…)
