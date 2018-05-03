Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening-round 71 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods fired an opening Even-par 71 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are all the current highlights from his Thursday:

Tiger makes first birdie of day at No. 7

Tiger drains long putt at No. 8 for back-to-back birdies and to move to 1 under

Tiger buries crucial par putt at No. 17 to stay Even par

