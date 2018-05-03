Thornberry, Ghim, Morikawa named 2018 Ben Hogan Award finalists

The three finalists for the 2018 Ben Hogan Award were announced Thursday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Braden Thornberry, Doug Ghim and Collin Morikawa are the finalists for this year’s award and are all first-time finalists.

The Ben Hogan Award is issued annually in May to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the past 12-month period.

Thornberry is the reigning NCAA individual champion. He also captured the Sunnehanna Amateur, finished T-4 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Classic and went 2-1 in the Walker Cup last year. The Ole Miss junior has four wins in the 2017-18 college campaign.

Ghim recently finished T-50 in the Masters to earn low amateur honors. He got that Masters spot by placing runner-up in the 2017 U.S. Amateur. Ghim also won the 2017 Pacific Coast Amateur and went 4-0 in the Walker and Palmer cups. Ghim, a Texas senior, has two wins in the 2017-18 college season.

Morikawa, a Cal junior, won last year’s Northeast Amateur, finished second at the Sunnehanna and Trans-Mississippi amateurs and went 4-0 at the Walker Cup. He also made the cut at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational (T-64) and the Round of 16 at the 2017 U.S. Amateur. He has three wins in the 2017-18 college season.

The Ben Hogan Trophy was first issued in 1990 at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. In 2002, the Ben Hogan Award moved to Colonial Country Club and also revised its criteria to its current standard of honoring the outstanding amateur collegiate golfer. In 2005, the tradition of inviting the three finalists began.

Winners of the Ben Hogan Award include Jon Rahm (2015, ’16), Rickie Fowler (2008) and Ryan Moore (2005).

The winner will be announced on May 21 at Colonial Country Club, where all three finalists will attend a black-tie dinner. The winner will receive an exemption in to the 2019 Fort Worth Invitational on the PGA Tour.

A scholarship grant of $32,000 will go to the winner’s school, with $16,000 going to the other two finalists’ schools.