Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods returns to action at Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods is back in action!

The 14-time major champion makes his first start since the Masters this week at the Wells Fargo Championship. What does Woods have in store?

We’ll see soon. We will also be chronicling his actions closely. Follow his entire first round shot-by-shot below…

Pre-round

Tiger doesn’t tee off until 12:50 p.m. ET. While we wait, here’s some great insight on how he looked Wednesday…

Tiger Woods looked pretty freakin' good on Wednesday… https://t.co/dM3CID3tYz — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 2, 2018

Wells Fargo Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (11:12 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are both feeling it right now. Rors is 3 under through 13 and Lefty is 2 under through 12.

T.J. Vogel holds the lead at 4 under (through seven), so strong starts for those two stars!

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js