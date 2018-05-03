Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+1) bogeys after steady start at Quail Hollow

Tiger Woods is back in action!

The 14-time major champion makes his first start since the Masters this week at the Wells Fargo Championship. What does Woods have in store?

We’ll see soon. We will also be chronicling his actions closely. Follow his entire first round shot-by-shot below…

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 441 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:59 p.m. ET): Tiger takes a 3-wood, and this is a beauty down the middle. A-plus there.

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 167 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:47 p.m. ET): This one from Tiger isn’t bad but comes up just short of the green. The pin is back, so he has plenty of green to work with.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:51 p.m. ET): Tiger takes putter from the front fringe here and this is an OK lag from 60 feet up a hill. The ball finishes about 7 feet short, that left for par.

ON THE GREEN (1:54 p.m. ET): That 7-footer for par from Tiger just slips over the left edge. He cleans up the remainder, but that is a bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 4 (T-62)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 482 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:26 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver and he leans, but the ball lands in the right side of the fairway and bounces straight forward over a hill. That one is beautifully down the right side of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (1:34 p.m. ET): Not a great shot after a terrific drive. But from 165 yards, this ball harmlessly finishes about 30 feet right of the hole and just under pin-high.

ON THE GREEN (1:39 p.m. ET): Tiger played a lot of right-to-left break on this one, but he misread that. The ball hangs out about a foot right, but great speed and it’s a tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (T-28)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 452 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:07 p.m. ET): Tiger takes a driving iron out off this tee and he looks at it for a long time. That’s with good reason, as he pulls this one into the left rough by a few yards. He may have to carve one around some trees for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (1:14 p.m. ET): Tiger looks so comfortable so far. He had to play a low draw to ensure he didn’t any trees, and this ball lands short of the green, hopes forward and trundles about 20 feet below the cup. Perfectly executed, TW.

ON THE GREEN (1:19 p.m. ET): Tiger did not hit a good putt from there. Always low and right and runs maybe 3 feet by. He does avoid a bad three-putt bogey, though, as he coaxes in the comebacker.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (T-27)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 492 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:52 p.m. ET): Tiger is off! He liked this one with the driver, which is odd because the ball trundled into the left fairway bunker. He’s nowhere near the lip, though, so it should be a clean look for his approach.

APPROACH SHOT (12:57 p.m. ET): LOL. Tiger launches this one right at a tucked left flag and the ball lands some 10 feet beyond the pin, hops forward and spins back a touch. About 12 feet beyond the hole for a a birdie. What a great shot.

ON THE GREEN (1:03 p.m. ET): That was deceiving, it was actually a 19-footer. Tiger hits a solid lag putt, but that never had a chance as it came up short and right. But that’s a simple par on a long par 4. Solid start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-23)

Pre-round

Yeah it is!

Tiger is on the range!!

The fan love is real for #TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/pjd0QVAlwP — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 3, 2018

Tiger doesn’t tee off until 12:50 p.m. ET. While we wait, here’s some great insight on how he looked Wednesday…

Tiger Woods looked pretty freakin' good on Wednesday… https://t.co/dM3CID3tYz — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 2, 2018

Wells Fargo Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (11:12 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are both feeling it right now. Rors is 3 under through 13 and Lefty is 2 under through 12.

T.J. Vogel holds the lead at 4 under (through seven), so strong starts for those two stars!

