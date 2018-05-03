Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed were paired together at the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday.

They showed Team Nike unity – inadvertently – by wearing pink shirts and black slacks, hats and shoes. While the clothing items were not an exact match – at least not in size – they made for an interesting visual up and down the course at Quail Hollow.

Their grouping also included 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who did not get the memo. His Nike apparel included a black shirt and hat – with white pants.

Woods was playing in his first pro round since the Masters. Reed, who won his first green jacket at Augusta last month, was T7 last week with Patrick Cantlay in the Zurich Open.

Reed often wears red on Sunday, following Woods’ historic lead. However, at the Masters, he said early on he would not be wearing red on Masters Sunday if he was in contention out of deference to Woods and Nike. Reed was in contention on Sunday, wore pink and won his first major.