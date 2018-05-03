Godzilla had Mothra.

But this gator in Florida had it much worse – a tough Sandhill crane who was not about to let the reptile threaten his family.

The big bird was caught on video escorting a much smaller gator from one body of water to another on a Florida golf course, apparently to make sure his mate and their little birds were safe from this potentially hungry creature.

“I saw something really cool the other day while golfing. A Sandhill Crane with 6′ wingspan was escorting an alligator from one body of water to another. He was actually protecting his wife and baby. That is one devoted dad,” Eric Drexler of Port Charlotte, Fla., wrote on Facebook.

Drexler’s video of the bird-reptile encounter has drawn more than 1.9 million views and nearly 65,000 shares on Facebook.

This crane was simply doing what cranes do. The animals mate for life. When threatened, canes counter “terrestrial predators by spreading their wings and hissing, eventually resorting to kicking.”

The PGA Tour got its fill of alligators last week during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and several golfers had close calls with the creatures at TPC Louisiana.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in either locale.