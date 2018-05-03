Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf Thursday for the first time since the Masters in April.

He shot a par-71, but missed five putts inside 10 feet that could have pushed him to the top of the leaderboard.

Woods voiced frustration with his putting game after his round, saying the greens were tough because they were both dry and spongy.

Here are some of remarks after his round Thursday:

On Quail Hollow 6 years later

“The course is a lot different, a lot longer.”

On his putting

“I hit it alright, but I just struggled with the speed of the greens.”

On making adjustments

“I struggled making adjustments today.”

The most “score-able” course he’s played this year?

“Probably Augusta. Seriously. Most of the golf courses I’ve played have been difficult set-ups.”