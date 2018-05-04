Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods fired a Friday 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship and should be onto the weekend.

His 2-over round put him at 2 over total and right on the cutline when he finished. With the afternoon wave having to face a difficult Quail Hollow layout, Woods’ T-66 in the clubhouse should improve. In essence, his weekend spot is almost assuredly locked up.

Anyway, here’s a look back through highlights of a second round in which Woods started on No. 10. It was a slog, but hold out until the end for a huge moment…

Tiger gets bad break on second shot at No. 11, leading to early bogey

Tiger’s other first-nine highlights

Tiger closes with clutch birdie at No. 9 to move inside the cutline

