Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods fired a Friday 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship and should be onto the weekend.
His 2-over round put him at 2 over total and right on the cutline when he finished. With the afternoon wave having to face a difficult Quail Hollow layout, Woods’ T-66 in the clubhouse should improve. In essence, his weekend spot is almost assuredly locked up.
Anyway, here’s a look back through highlights of a second round in which Woods started on No. 10. It was a slog, but hold out until the end for a huge moment…
