Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods fired a Friday 73 at the Wells Fargo Championship and should be onto the weekend.

His 2-over round put him at 2 over total and right on the cutline when he finished. With the afternoon wave having to face a difficult Quail Hollow layout, Woods’ T-66 in the clubhouse should improve. In essence, his weekend spot is almost assuredly locked up.

Anyway, here’s a look back through highlights of a second round in which Woods started on No. 10. It was a slog, but hold out until the end for a huge moment…

Tiger gets bad break on second shot at No. 11, leading to early bogey

A tough break after a shot like that …#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/DGOfhyRYXm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2018

Tiger’s other first-nine highlights

Tiger Woods is currently 140th out of 155 players in the field this week in Strokes Gained: Putting. pic.twitter.com/PLkYBQcwtj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2018

Tiger closes with clutch birdie at No. 9 to move inside the cutline