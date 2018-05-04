Justin Thomas using Rickie Fowler's putter at Wells Fargo

If you had a chance to see Justin Thomas in action on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship, the world’s second-ranked player might have looked a little different on the greens.

Frustrated after putting poorly on Thursday and wanting to try a different type of putter, Thomas decided to borrow Rickie Fowler’s backup putter and put it into play in the second round at Quail Hollow Club.

Thomas had been using a Scotty Cameron Futura X5, and won the 2017 PGA Championship and last season’s Player of the Year award with it. Like Fowler’s gamer, the putter Thomas used Friday is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS, a heel-toe weighted blade putter. Before going with the Futura X5, a small-headed mallet, Thomas had used several Newport-style putters.

Fowler’s backup putter is virtually identical to the putter he uses in competition, which was originally made as a backup by Scotty Cameron for Tiger Woods. Fowler found that putter while working in Cameron’s studio a few years ago and has been using it ever since. So on Friday in Charlotte, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas were all, effectively, using the same putter.

Thomas shot a 2-over 73 on Thursday that required 31 putts and his strokes gained: putting for the day was minus-0.783. Friday, using Fowler’s backup putter, Thomas shot 69, needed 29 putts and his strokes gained putting was 0.708, an improvement of nearly one-and-a-half shots.