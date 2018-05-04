Oklahoma State, Oklahoma now 1-2 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

It’s now full on Bedlam.
Oklahoma State remained a unanimous No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 22 first-place votes this time – but Oklahoma (the defending national champions) now sit at No. 2.
Yep, the Oklahoma rivalry now has the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country. The NCAA Championship can’t come soon enough.
LSU, which won the stroke-play portion at the SEC Championship, moved from No. 10 to No. 6. Wake Forest was the only team to move into the rankings, jumping in at No. 25.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (22)
|550
|1
|2
|Oklahoma
|514
|3
|3
|Texas A&M
|493
|2
|4
|Vanderbilt
|478
|4
|5
|Georgia Tech
|457
|5
|6
|LSU
|439
|10
|7
|Auburn
|417
|8
|8
|Alabama
|401
|6
|9
|California
|386
|7
|10
|Florida
|367
|9
|11
|Illinois
|322
|13
|12
|Baylor
|314
|11
|13
|Texas Tech
|271
|12
|14
|Clemson
|254
|16
|15
|Arkansas
|236
|17
|16
|Stanford
|208
|14
|17
|Texas
|197
|15
|18
|North Carolina
|157
|19
|19
|USC
|152
|24
|20
|Arizona State
|149
|18
|21
|South Florida
|125
|23
|22
|UNLV
|84
|22
|23
|Florida State
|54
|20
|24
|Kentucky
|46
|21
|25
|Wake Forest
|32
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Kent State (25)
Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 14; Kent State, 10; UCLA, 10; Pepperdine, 9; Colorado, 2; Duke, 1; Ole Miss, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (17)
|449
|1
|2
|Florida Southern (1)
|431
|2
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|402
|3
|4
|Florida Tech
|381
|5
|5
|Barry
|361
|4
|6
|Lynn
|337
|6
|7
|Newberry
|319
|7
|8
|South Carolina-Aiken
|310
|8
|9
|Limestone
|303
|9
|10
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|235
|11
|11
|Arkansas Tech
|231
|13
|12
|Chico State
|229
|15
|13
|Columbus State
|224
|10
|14
|Rollins
|221
|12
|15
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|177
|16
|16
|Saint Leo
|153
|14
|17
|Lander
|146
|17
|18
|Lincoln Memorial
|112
|19
|19
|Carson-Newman
|109
|18
|20
|Young Harris
|84
|21
|21
|Central Missouri
|79
|24
|22
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|70
|20
|23
|Texas A&M Commerce
|64
|23
|24
|Grand Valley State
|61
|21
|25
|Central Oklahoma
|52
|25
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Dixie State, 39; Indianapolis, 36; Lindenwood, 32; Missouri-St. Louis, 28; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 15; Cal State East Bay, 15; Valdosta State, 15; California Baptist, 12; Lee, 12; Georgia Southwestern State, 11; Winona State, 11; Sonoma State, 10; Delta State, 9; Wayne State (Mich.), 9; McKendree, 8; Saginaw Valley State, 8; Charleston, 7; Simon Fraser, 6; Mount Olive, 5; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5; Queens University of Charlotte, 4; Tiffin, 4; North Greenville, 2; Rogers State, 2; Henderson State, 1; Maryville, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Methodist (4)
|380
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (3)
|373
|2
|3
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (6)
|365
|4
|4
|Emory (1)
|357
|3
|5
|Texas-Tyler
|320
|6
|6
|Illinois Wesleyan (1)
|319
|5
|7
|Guilford (1)
|309
|8
|8
|Concordia (Texas)
|285
|7
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|270
|9
|10
|Southwestern (Texas)
|246
|10
|11
|Hope
|235
|11
|12
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|226
|12
|13
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|211
|15
|14
|Washington and Lee
|190
|13
|15
|Greensboro
|178
|14
|16
|Wittenberg
|151
|16
|17
|Rhodes
|137
|17
|18
|La Verne
|111
|19
|19
|Kenyon
|91
|18
|20
|California Lutheran
|79
|20
|21
|Oglethorpe
|69
|21
|22
|Sewanee
|53
|22
|23
|Redlands
|42
|23
|24
|NYU
|38
|NR
|25
|Pacific Lutheran
|26
|24
Dropped From Ranking: Gustavus Adolphus (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 25; Trinity (Conn.), 21; RPI, 16; Hampden-Sydney, 13; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; LaGrange, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Carnegie Mellon, 6; Rochester, 5; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 4; Transylvania, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 3; Husson, 3; Mary Washington, 3; Augsburg, 2; Piedmont, 2; Babson, 1; Calvin, 1; Texas Lutheran, 1; Trinity (Texas), 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|274
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|260
|2
|3
|Dalton State (1)
|258
|3
|4
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|230
|5
|5
|Coastal Georgia
|225
|4
|6
|Keiser
|222
|7
|7
|Wayland Baptist
|208
|6
|8
|Victoria
|180
|9
|9
|British Columbia
|179
|8
|10
|Taylor
|172
|10
|11
|Rocky Mountain
|168
|12
|12
|William Woods
|150
|13
|13
|Point
|146
|11
|14
|Our Lady of the Lake
|135
|14
|15
|Cardinal Stritch
|121
|16
|16
|Lewis-Clark State
|97
|17
|17
|Lindsey Wilson
|96
|15
|18
|William Penn
|78
|19
|19
|University of the Cumberlands
|49
|24
|19
|Reinhardt
|49
|21
|21
|Morningside
|41
|18
|22
|The Master’s University
|39
|20
|23
|SCAD Savannah
|31
|23
|24
|Oregon Tech
|23
|NR
|25
|Bellevue
|20
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Corban (22), Lawrence Tech (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 18; Lawrence Tech, 17; Corban, 12; Bethany (Kan.), 11; Cumberland, 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 9; Holy Cross, 8; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 7; Mount Mercy, 7; St. Ambrose, 6; Faulkner, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 5; Webber International, 4; William Carey, 3; Houston-Victoria, 2; Grand View, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (6)
|60
|1
|2
|Midland
|53
|3
|3
|Central Alabama
|39
|10
|4
|Eastern Florida State
|36
|2
|5
|McLennan
|35
|6
|6
|Iowa Western
|32
|4
|7
|Dodge City
|30
|5
|8
|Hutchinson
|14
|NR
|9
|Western Texas
|9
|8
|10
|Odessa
|8
|7
Dropped From Ranking: New Mexico JC (8)
Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico JC, 7; Eastern Arizona, 4; Wallace State, 2; Barton, 1
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|South Mountain (3)
|55
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (1)
|51
|2
|3
|Tyler JC
|43
|5
|4
|Murray State (Okla.) (2)
|42
|4
|5
|Meridian
|41
|3
|6
|Mesa
|29
|6
|7
|Kirkwood CC
|24
|6
|8
|Parkland CC
|17
|8
|9
|Walters State JC
|11
|8
|10
|Abraham Baldwin
|10
|8
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Black Hawk, 4; Des Moines Area, 2; Owens, 1
Comments