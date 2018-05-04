Oklahoma State, Oklahoma now 1-2 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

It’s now full on Bedlam.

Oklahoma State remained a unanimous No. 1 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 22 first-place votes this time – but Oklahoma (the defending national champions) now sit at No. 2.

Yep, the Oklahoma rivalry now has the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country. The NCAA Championship can’t come soon enough.

LSU, which won the stroke-play portion at the SEC Championship, moved from No. 10 to No. 6. Wake Forest was the only team to move into the rankings, jumping in at No. 25.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (22) 550 1 2 Oklahoma 514 3 3 Texas A&M 493 2 4 Vanderbilt 478 4 5 Georgia Tech 457 5 6 LSU 439 10 7 Auburn 417 8 8 Alabama 401 6 9 California 386 7 10 Florida 367 9 11 Illinois 322 13 12 Baylor 314 11 13 Texas Tech 271 12 14 Clemson 254 16 15 Arkansas 236 17 16 Stanford 208 14 17 Texas 197 15 18 North Carolina 157 19 19 USC 152 24 20 Arizona State 149 18 21 South Florida 125 23 22 UNLV 84 22 23 Florida State 54 20 24 Kentucky 46 21 25 Wake Forest 32 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Kent State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 14; Kent State, 10; UCLA, 10; Pepperdine, 9; Colorado, 2; Duke, 1; Ole Miss, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (17) 449 1 2 Florida Southern (1) 431 2 3 Nova Southeastern 402 3 4 Florida Tech 381 5 5 Barry 361 4 6 Lynn 337 6 7 Newberry 319 7 8 South Carolina-Aiken 310 8 9 Limestone 303 9 10 Colorado-Colorado Springs 235 11 11 Arkansas Tech 231 13 12 Chico State 229 15 13 Columbus State 224 10 14 Rollins 221 12 15 Cal State Monterey Bay 177 16 16 Saint Leo 153 14 17 Lander 146 17 18 Lincoln Memorial 112 19 19 Carson-Newman 109 18 20 Young Harris 84 21 21 Central Missouri 79 24 22 St. Mary’s (Texas) 70 20 23 Texas A&M Commerce 64 23 24 Grand Valley State 61 21 25 Central Oklahoma 52 25

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Dixie State, 39; Indianapolis, 36; Lindenwood, 32; Missouri-St. Louis, 28; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 15; Cal State East Bay, 15; Valdosta State, 15; California Baptist, 12; Lee, 12; Georgia Southwestern State, 11; Winona State, 11; Sonoma State, 10; Delta State, 9; Wayne State (Mich.), 9; McKendree, 8; Saginaw Valley State, 8; Charleston, 7; Simon Fraser, 6; Mount Olive, 5; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5; Queens University of Charlotte, 4; Tiffin, 4; North Greenville, 2; Rogers State, 2; Henderson State, 1; Maryville, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Methodist (4) 380 1 2 Huntingdon (3) 373 2 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) (6) 365 4 4 Emory (1) 357 3 5 Texas-Tyler 320 6 6 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 319 5 7 Guilford (1) 309 8 8 Concordia (Texas) 285 7 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 270 9 10 Southwestern (Texas) 246 10 11 Hope 235 11 12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 226 12 13 North Carolina Wesleyan 211 15 14 Washington and Lee 190 13 15 Greensboro 178 14 16 Wittenberg 151 16 17 Rhodes 137 17 18 La Verne 111 19 19 Kenyon 91 18 20 California Lutheran 79 20 21 Oglethorpe 69 21 22 Sewanee 53 22 23 Redlands 42 23 24 NYU 38 NR 25 Pacific Lutheran 26 24

Dropped From Ranking: Gustavus Adolphus (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 25; Trinity (Conn.), 21; RPI, 16; Hampden-Sydney, 13; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; LaGrange, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Carnegie Mellon, 6; Rochester, 5; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 4; Transylvania, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 3; Husson, 3; Mary Washington, 3; Augsburg, 2; Piedmont, 2; Babson, 1; Calvin, 1; Texas Lutheran, 1; Trinity (Texas), 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (10) 274 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 260 2 3 Dalton State (1) 258 3 4 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 230 5 5 Coastal Georgia 225 4 6 Keiser 222 7 7 Wayland Baptist 208 6 8 Victoria 180 9 9 British Columbia 179 8 10 Taylor 172 10 11 Rocky Mountain 168 12 12 William Woods 150 13 13 Point 146 11 14 Our Lady of the Lake 135 14 15 Cardinal Stritch 121 16 16 Lewis-Clark State 97 17 17 Lindsey Wilson 96 15 18 William Penn 78 19 19 University of the Cumberlands 49 24 19 Reinhardt 49 21 21 Morningside 41 18 22 The Master’s University 39 20 23 SCAD Savannah 31 23 24 Oregon Tech 23 NR 25 Bellevue 20 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Corban (22), Lawrence Tech (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 18; Lawrence Tech, 17; Corban, 12; Bethany (Kan.), 11; Cumberland, 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 9; Holy Cross, 8; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 7; Mount Mercy, 7; St. Ambrose, 6; Faulkner, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 5; Webber International, 4; William Carey, 3; Houston-Victoria, 2; Grand View, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Indian Hills (6) 60 1 2 Midland 53 3 3 Central Alabama 39 10 4 Eastern Florida State 36 2 5 McLennan 35 6 6 Iowa Western 32 4 7 Dodge City 30 5 8 Hutchinson 14 NR 9 Western Texas 9 8 10 Odessa 8 7

Dropped From Ranking: New Mexico JC (8)

Others Receiving Votes: New Mexico JC, 7; Eastern Arizona, 4; Wallace State, 2; Barton, 1

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (3) 55 1 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (1) 51 2 3 Tyler JC 43 5 4 Murray State (Okla.) (2) 42 4 5 Meridian 41 3 6 Mesa 29 6 7 Kirkwood CC 24 6 8 Parkland CC 17 8 9 Walters State JC 11 8 10 Abraham Baldwin 10 8

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Black Hawk, 4; Des Moines Area, 2; Owens, 1