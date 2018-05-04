Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ranking the best conferences in men's college golf

Steven Colquitt

Ranking the best conferences in men's college golf

Men

Ranking the best conferences in men's college golf

There was no question this year that the SEC was the top conference in golf. All 14 members of the league have advanced to NCAA regional play – the only conference to have all of its members in the postseason.

Vanderbilt is the top-ranked team in the conference at No. 2, while No. 9 Auburn won the league title defeating No. 7 Alabama in the conference tournament – where match play was used to determine the winner. However, No. 6 LSU won the 54-hole stroke play part of that championship. This is evidence that many teams in this league can be a threat this postseason.

The Big 12 Conference came in as the second-best conference this year followed by the Pac-12, then ACC and Big 10. The top five conferences represent the power five leagues in college athletics.

Forty-four of the 81 teams that make up NCAA regional play belong to the teams from the power five leagues.

With five teams moving on to the postseason, the West Coast Conference checked in as the No. 6 conference in college golf this year and the top mid-major league.

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings 

Rank      Conference                                  Power Rating      NCAA Teams     
1 SEC 70.45 14
2 Big 12 70.72 8
3 Pac-12 71.11 8
4 ACC 71.15 9
5 Big Ten 72.09 5
6 WCC 72.21 5
7 Mountain West 72.36 4
8 AAC 72.76 2
9 ASUN 72.82 4
10 Sun Belt 73.09 1
11 Conference USA 73.13 1
12 MAC 73.40 1
13 Big West 73.56 1
14 Southern Conference 73.76 1
15 Big South 74.14 2
16 Colonial 74.18 1
17 WAC 74.59 1
18 Southland 74.61 1
19 Summit League 74.74 1
20 Ivy League 74.75 1
21 Big East 75.06 1
22 Missouri Valley 75.06 1
23 Ohio Valley 75.16 1
24 Atlantic 10 75.27 1
25 Big Sky 75.68 1
26 Patriot League 75.84 1
27 Horizon League 76.01 1
28 Northeast 77.40 1
29 MAAC 77.47 1
30 MEAC 78.50 1
31 SWAC 80.26 1

 

, College, Men

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home