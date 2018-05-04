Ranking the best conferences in men's college golf

There was no question this year that the SEC was the top conference in golf. All 14 members of the league have advanced to NCAA regional play – the only conference to have all of its members in the postseason.

Vanderbilt is the top-ranked team in the conference at No. 2, while No. 9 Auburn won the league title defeating No. 7 Alabama in the conference tournament – where match play was used to determine the winner. However, No. 6 LSU won the 54-hole stroke play part of that championship. This is evidence that many teams in this league can be a threat this postseason.

The Big 12 Conference came in as the second-best conference this year followed by the Pac-12, then ACC and Big 10. The top five conferences represent the power five leagues in college athletics.

Forty-four of the 81 teams that make up NCAA regional play belong to the teams from the power five leagues.

With five teams moving on to the postseason, the West Coast Conference checked in as the No. 6 conference in college golf this year and the top mid-major league.

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings