Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Ten of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with three teams ranked in the top six – No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 USC and No. 6 Stanford.
No surprise to see the remaining power five leagues round out the top five in women’s golf conference strength: SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big 10. The power five leagues make up 44 of the 72 teams in NCAA regional play.
Just six teams from non-power five league schools earned at-large bids (Old Dominion, Denver, Pepperdine, East Carolina, San Diego State and BYU).
*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings
|Rank
|Conference
|Power Rating
|NCAA Teams
|1
|Pac-12
|72.26
|10
|2
|SEC
|72.58
|11
|3
|ACC
|72.93
|11
|4
|Big 12
|73.06
|6
|5
|Big Ten
|73.77
|6
|6
|Mountain West
|74.86
|2
|7
|WCC
|74.97
|2
|8
|AAC
|75.10
|2
|9
|Big West
|75.39
|1
|10
|Conference USA
|75.68
|2
|11
|ASUN
|76.65
|1
|12
|Sun Belt
|76.72
|1
|13
|Big East
|77.02
|1
|14
|Colonial
|77.07
|1
|15
|Southern Conference
|77.18
|1
|16
|Ivy League
|77.23
|1
|17
|MAC
|77.32
|1
|18
|Southland
|77.38
|1
|19
|Big Sky
|77.60
|1
|20
|Summit League
|77.66
|2
|21
|Big South
|78.04
|1
|22
|WAC
|78.45
|1
|23
|Missouri Valley
|78.96
|1
|24
|Ohio Valley
|79.25
|1
|25
|Patriot League
|79.86
|1
|26
|Horizon League
|80.75
|1
|27
|MAAC
|82.09
|1
|28
|SWAC
|84.71
|0
|29
|Northeast
|86.66
|1
Comments