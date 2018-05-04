Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Ten of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with three teams ranked in the top six – No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 USC and No. 6 Stanford.

No surprise to see the remaining power five leagues round out the top five in women’s golf conference strength: SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big 10. The power five leagues make up 44 of the 72 teams in NCAA regional play.

Just six teams from non-power five league schools earned at-large bids (Old Dominion, Denver, Pepperdine, East Carolina, San Diego State and BYU).

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings