Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Ten of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with three teams ranked in the top six – No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 USC and No. 6 Stanford.

No surprise to see the remaining power five leagues round out the top five in women’s golf conference strength: SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Big 10. The power five leagues make up 44 of the 72 teams in NCAA regional play.

Just six teams from non-power five league schools earned at-large bids (Old Dominion, Denver, Pepperdine, East Carolina, San Diego State and BYU).

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Rank      Conference                                  Power Rating      NCAA Teams     
1 Pac-12 72.26 10
2 SEC 72.58 11
3 ACC 72.93 11
4 Big 12 73.06 6
5 Big Ten 73.77 6
6 Mountain West 74.86 2
7 WCC 74.97 2
8 AAC 75.10 2
9 Big West 75.39 1
10 Conference USA 75.68 2
11 ASUN 76.65 1
12 Sun Belt 76.72 1
13 Big East 77.02 1
14 Colonial 77.07 1
15 Southern Conference 77.18 1
16 Ivy League 77.23 1
17 MAC 77.32 1
18 Southland 77.38 1
19 Big Sky 77.60 1
20 Summit League 77.66 2
21 Big South 78.04 1
22 WAC 78.45 1
23 Missouri Valley 78.96 1
24 Ohio Valley 79.25 1
25 Patriot League 79.86 1
26 Horizon League 80.75 1
27 MAAC 82.09 1
28 SWAC 84.71 0
29 Northeast 86.66 1

 

