Sam Burns nears special temporary status on PGA Tour

Sam Burns is in position midway through the Wells Fargo Championship to earn special temporary status on the PGA Tour.

The 21-year-old LSU product, who last month won his first pro event, the Web.com Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship, is T-7 through 36 holes at Quail Hollow. Burns needs to finish T-9 or better this week to earn special temporary status, which would give Burns unlimited sponsor exemptions for the rest of the season.

This week marks Burns’ eighth start on the PGA Tour this season and he needs 80 more FedEx Cup points to reach that special temporary mark. He does have two more starts left to achieve that goal, at the Forth Worth Invitational and Memorial Tournament, so he doesn’t have to gain all of those points this week.

However, if he earns enough points so that he’d rank inside the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list at season’s end, he’d earn his PGA Tour card for next season. Last year’s No. 125 guy, J.J. Henry, earned 365 points. Burns, at 189 points as a non-member, would rank No. 121 in the current FedEx Cup standings.

Burns, last year’s Jack Nicklaus Award winner as a sophomore at LSU, has one top-10 finish this season, a T-8 at the Honda Classic. He also tied for 12th at the Valspar Championship.

On Friday at Quail Hollow, Burns shot 4-under 31 on the front nine to take the lead, but three bogeys in his final five holes dropped him back to 3 under for the tournament.