Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to make cut Friday at Quail Hollow

By: Kevin Casey | May 4, 2018 7:00 am

Tiger Woods is back in action!

The 14-time major champion opened the Wells Fargo Championship with an Even-par 71. What will he have in store Friday?

We will follow his entire second round shot-by-shot below…

Hole No. 10: Par 5, 604 yards

OFF THE TEE (7:42 a.m. ET): We start today on a par 5, and Tiger takes driver. It’s not a terrible swing, but this ball leaks a bit right and into the rough. Unless it’s a real good lie, a lay up is upcoming.

Pre-round

Wells Fargo Championship Tracker

