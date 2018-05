Expert picks: 2018 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals

NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals will take place May 7-9 at four sites across the country: TPC Harding Park in San Francisco; University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas; University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.; and Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club in Tallahassee, Fla.

The top six teams at each of the four sites will advance to the NCAA Championship May 18-23 at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Who will move on? Our Golfweek college golf experts offer their predictions:

Lance Ringler

AUSTIN: Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Houston

Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Houston MADISON: Duke, USC, Arizona State, Northwestern, Purdue, Iowa State

Duke, USC, Arizona State, Northwestern, Purdue, Iowa State SAN FRANCISCO: UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Colorado

UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Colorado TALLAHASSEE: Alabama, Furman, Arizona, Washington, Vanderbilt, Florida State

Beth Ann Nichols

AUSTIN: Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State, Florida, Oklahoma, Houston

Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State, Florida, Oklahoma, Houston MADISON: Duke, USC, Northwestern, Purdue, Arizona State, Ohio State

Duke, USC, Northwestern, Purdue, Arizona State, Ohio State SAN FRANCISCO: UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Colorado

UCLA, Stanford, South Carolina, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Colorado TALLAHASSEE: Alabama, Arizona, Furman, Washington, Florida State, Vanderbilt

Brentley Romine

AUSTIN: Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan State

Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan State MADISON: USC, Duke, Northwestern, Arizona State, Purdue, Virginia

USC, Duke, Northwestern, Arizona State, Purdue, Virginia SAN FRANCISCO: UCLA, Stanford, Kent State, Colorado, South Carolina, Cal

UCLA, Stanford, Kent State, Colorado, South Carolina, Cal TALLAHASSEE: Alabama, Furman, Florida State, Clemson, Georgia, Arizona

Kevin Casey