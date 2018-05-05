LPGA weather mayhem in Texas doesn't rattle Alison Walshe

THE COLONY, Texas – Alison Walshe took a break from binge-watching “Dexter” on Netflix to catch a soggy Kentucky Derby. The LPGA can relate. The ponchos are gone, but it’s a sprint to the finish at the Volunteers of American LPGA Texas Classic. The now 36-hole, no-cut event could be just the thing to catapult some players into a new stratosphere for the rest of the season.

For a player like Walshe, who quit the game and took a desk job in Boston over the offseason, a strong finish on Sunday would ensure a strong schedule for the rest of the season. Walshe opened with a 2-under 69 and sits four shots back of leaders Jenny Shin, Nichole Broch Larsen and Sung Hyun Park. She didn’t get into an event this season until mid-April. Any player who has cashed a paycheck this season following the Texas Classic moves into Category 15 on the LPGA Priority List. (Walshe is currently Category 17.)

A combination of heavy rains, strong wind and fog contributed to the first 36-hole event in five years on the LPGA. Half the field started their second (and final) round on Saturday afternoon and will finish Sunday morning. The final tee time on Sunday is 1:36 p.m.

“The person that might win could very well be done tomorrow morning,” said Walshe, who might know the target number before she event tees off at 1:25 p.m. local time.

Major winners like Park, In Gee Chun and Ariya Jutanugarn will have to fend off a host of players looking for their first LPGA victories. The pressure of finishing a round on Sunday morning – with no repairing – might play nicely into the hands of those looking to break through, such as Iceland’s Olafia Kristinsdottir, Jaye Marie Green, Gaby Lopez or Aditi Ashok. Nothing about this week has felt normal.

“I had a wait time of a total 18 hours,” said Shin of her early-week happenings. “I waited in the car for the first nine hours on Thursday. “

Emily Tubert Monday-qualified for last month’s HUGEL-JTBC LA Open at Wilshire Country Club, a course with deep family roots. She missed the cut in LA, her first start to the season, but could move into Category 15 by finishing in the top 70 Sunday. (Top 70 and ties earn a paycheck.)

Green, 24, tied for 15th last week outside San Francisco and holds four career top 10s, her best, a tie for sixth, coming at the 2015 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic. She’s in position to do something special, currently trailing the leaders by one shot.

Moriya Jutanguarn, the winner in LA, sits one shot back of the leaders. She’ll be among the names her sister chases in the afternoon.

Walshe, an Arizona grad, married Chris Herrick last year and moved back to her Boston roots after her husband took a new job. Following an abysmal 2017 (four missed cuts) and 2016 (16 missed cuts), Walshe called an old pal for advice about breaking into the business world. He offered a job at his start-up IT company, Clearsurance, and Walshe put away her sticks. She insists that she enjoyed the new gig, but when the LPGA Q-School deadline drew near, her gut wouldn’t let it pass without her. Taking a desk job made Walshe quickly realize that she didn’t want her golf career to end like that.

And so began a rather awkward conversation: “Listen, I know I just stared working here, but I already want to quit.”

Knowing that she wouldn’t get into an event until the spring, a reinvigorated Walshe went back to her childhood coach and dropped the added stress. How long she continues to compete is up in the air, but Texas could change a lot of things.

“It’s an addicting game,” she said.

And this week, more than most, anything is possible.