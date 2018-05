He’s not on #59watch yet, but Peter Uihlein had quite the start to his third round Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

After four pars, Uihlein birdied the final five holes of his front nine at Quail Hollow. He then eagled the par-5 10th hole to move to 7 under on the round and 5 under for the championship.

The early charge has rocketed Uihlein 44 spots up the leaderboard to T-4.