Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy contribute to birdie fest at Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow Club lived up to its name by playing host to a birdie fest Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Among the players going low on Moving Day: Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy.

Mickelson shot 7-under 64 to move to 5 under for the championship, and he was just two shots back of the lead when he finished his round. An eagle at the par-5 10th highlighted Mickelson’s round as the lefty also made five birdies and no bogeys.

After making 125 feet, 7 inches of putts on Saturday, Mickelson understandably credited his putter for the strong round, which was Mickelson’s best third round on Tour since he shot 63 at the 2014 Wells Fargo.

McIlroy carded a 5-under 66 to climb to 3 under. But it could’ve been better as McIlroy bogeyed the par-4 18th hole to cap his round. He had birdied four straight holes before the closing bogey.

The two-time winner at the Wells Fargo was able to card seven birdies, though.