Tiger Tracker: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3

May 5, 2018

Tiger Woods birdied his final hole Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship to finish 36 holes around Quail Hollow Club in 2 over. He ended up making the cut comfortably as 87 players made the weekend.

Woods, at 2 over, will tee off at 9:40 a.m. Eastern alongside Brooks Koepka in Saturday’s third round. We’ll track Woods’ round, shot by shot, as he looks to make a charge on Moving Day in Charlotte, N.C.:

Pre-round

Here’s what Woods is wearing Saturday:

Before Woods tees off in Round 3, listen to what he had to say Friday:

"I got to do a little work."@TigerWoods made the cut and is ready to keep grinding @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/7g07k0ZneE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2018

Wells Fargo Championship Tracker

