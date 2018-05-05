Tiger Woods gets birdies to fall in third-round 68 at Wells Fargo

Tiger Woods solved his birdie problems Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Woods entered Saturday’s third round at Quail Hollow Club at 2 over and having made just four birdies in 36 holes, including only one on Friday – and on his final hole of the day. But Woods carded six birdies in Round 3 en route to shooting 3-under 68 and moving back into red numbers at 1 under.

But Woods’ round could’ve been better.

“I was so close to shooting about 7 under on that back nine,” Woods said. “It was one of those rounds where I could’ve easily shot 7 or 8 under par without really doing much, and ended up at 3, which is a good number but also disappointing, too.”

Quail Hollow played softer on Saturday and yielded low scores. Peter Uihlein shot 62. Phil Mickelson carded a 64. Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last to shoot 66.

Woods struggled off the tee, hitting just two fairways on the front nine. His drive at the par-5 10th hole found a plastic bag. And while the putter was better, it still wasn’t great, as Woods missed five putts between 10-15 feet, and then couldn’t get an 8-footer for par to fall at the par-4 18th.

“My ballstriking’s been fine; I just haven’t made anything,” Woods said. “If I would’ve made a few more putts, or just putted normal, I would’ve been up there next to the lead.”

Other than the miss at 18, though, Woods didn’t miss any short putts. And he recovered nicely on several occasions. At the par-5 seventh, he hit his tee ball way left, but then pitched out before wedging close to set up his second birdie of the day.

His birdies on Nos. 5, 8 and 15 came after he found the fairway. At the par-3 13th, Woods stuffed one to 5 feet to set up birdies. And he drove the par-4 14th before two-putting for birdie. Both of those birdies were part of a three-birdie run from Nos. 13-15.

Woods made up some ground on Saturday. He had jumped 15 spots to T-33 when he finished his round, and sat just six shots back. But with the leaders likely to go low as well on Moving Day, Woods probably needed something lower.