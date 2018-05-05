VIDEO: 'Bill Murray's love child' shines at GolfSixes

Viewers of Saturday’s GolfSixes were treated to a performance from “Phil the Thrill.”

And we’re not talking about Phil Mickelson. No, Phil Valentine was faced with the challenge of beating the pros at the European Tour event at Centurion Club in St. Albans, England – and he came through.

Dressed similarly to Bill Murray’s character in “Caddyshack,” Carl Spackler – cargo shorts, a visor and even a Walt Disney World golf polo featuring Doc from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” – Valentine hit his tee shot to 12 feet, 3 inches. That beat George Coetzee, Georgia Hall, Haydn Porteous and Charley Hull.

Announcers had a fun time with Valentine, even referring to him as “Bill Murray’s love child.”

"He really does look like the caddy out of CaddyShack" 🤣 Phil still 'Beat the Pro' though… pic.twitter.com/DSUWqaDLbZ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 5, 2018

Talk about a Cinderella story…