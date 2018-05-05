What Tiger Woods said after Round 3 of Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods moved back into red numbers at 1 under Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Here are some of his remarks after his round of 3-under 68:

On how long has it been since he’s hit the ball this well for three consecutive rounds?

“Three rounds in a row? Geez … Probably Valspar.”

On changes between Round 2 and 3:

“Playing shorter. They set up the tees a little bit differently today. They gave us a break on a couple of the holes. It’s definitely getable, a couple of easier pins on some of the harder holes. Overall, the guys are shooting some good numbers today.

On adjustments he has made since his return

“I changed my (putting) stroke a little bit and went a little more old school, how I used to putt, a little more handsy … and it worked.”

On his near misses on the back nine:

“That back nine I was close to shooting about six or seven under par. I left a few putts hanging on the limb. Overall, it was another good ball-striking day. The only different is I made a couple more.”

On the tournament in general:

“A good round will probably be three-, four-, five-under par today. I think there are numerous opportunities for the guys to do it. It’ll stacked going into tomorrow. Just wish I was part of that stack.”