Justin Thomas was not pleased with his puttin at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

So he borrowed a putter belonging to pal Rickie Fowler.

Fowler’s putter helped Thomas lift his game. He finish with a 1-under 70 on Saturday and is 1-under overall for the tournament.

“He has first priority over his putter than I do,” said Thomas, who claimed he is in possession of Fowler’s back-up putter, as well.

Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. “I’ve always loved this golf course,” he said.

He switched putters after Round 1.

“I putted atrociously the first day, hence why I changed putters,” he said. “I putter pretty well yesterday. I putted awesome today, I just couldn’t get anything to go in.”