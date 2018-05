A day after four-putting the 17th green from 20 feet at Quail Hollow Club, Rickie Fowler experience a little deja vu Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Fowler four-putted from 41 feet for double bogey at the par-4 fifth hole to drop eight shots back of the lead.

However, Fowler then did this:

The 76-foot make for eagle at the par-5 seventh got Fowler back on track as he looks to make up more ground Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.