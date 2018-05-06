> THE FORECADDIE
One huge change coming when Players returns to March
> BY THE NUMBERS
Putt for dough? Stats show something different (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Jason Day closes strong to capture Wells Fargo Championship (Kilbridge)
EURO TOUR: GolfSixes poised to grow after success of women’s teams (Tait)
LPGA TOUR: Sung Hyun Park sprints to victory in 36-hole LPGA Texas Classic (Nichols)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer resumes winning ways at Insperity (Romine)
POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Bryson DeChambeau
17. Henrik Stenson
16. Alex Noren
LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Aditi Ashok, Mariah Stackhouse grind out Women’s Open possibilities (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
GolfSixes bring fresh interest, new faces to European Tour (Tait)
> COLLEGES
4 teams that could surprise at NCAA women’s golf regionals (Casey)
Top seeds make long journeys to NCAA men’s golf regionals (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Topgolf boss thinking globally as company plots rapid growth (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
European Tour scores with quirky GolfSixes experiment (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
> THE 19TH HOLE
Jodie Mudd’s story a tale of how fleeting golf prowess can be (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour returns TPC Sawgrass (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
> LAST TIME
