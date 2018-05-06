Digital Edition
CORRECTS TO REACTS AFTER NICK WATNEY'S BIRDIE PUTT ON 18 NOT CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING - Jason Day reacts after playing partner Nick Watney's birdie putt on 18 at the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

> THE FORECADDIE

TPC Sawgrass-No. 17-The Players Championship

One huge change coming when Players returns to March

> BY THE NUMBERS

Apr 7, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Phil Mickelson lines up a putt on the 10th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Putt for dough? Stats show something different (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

May 6, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Jason Day and his family pose on the 18th green with the trophy during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PGA: Jason Day closes strong to capture Wells Fargo Championship (Kilbridge)

EURO TOUR: GolfSixes poised to grow after success of women’s teams (Tait)

LPGA TOUR: Sung Hyun Park sprints to victory in 36-hole LPGA Texas Classic (Nichols)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer resumes winning ways at Insperity (Romine)

POWER RANKINGS

May 6, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy share a laugh on the eighth tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Bryson DeChambeau
17. Henrik Stenson
16. Alex Noren
Jin-Young Ko, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the first hole during the LPGA tour Volunteers of America Texas Shootout golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Sunday, May 6, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
Paul Casey tips his hat on the 18th green during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

THE COLONY, TX - MAY 05: Aditi Ashok of India watches her tee shot at the seventh hole during the second round of the 2018 Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic at Old American Golf Club on May 5, 2018 in The Colony, Texas. (Photograph by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Aditi Ashok, Mariah Stackhouse grind out Women’s Open possibilities (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Paul Dunne of Ireland and Gavin Moynihan of Ireland (L) celebrate winning the final match during day two of the GolfSixes at The Centurion Club on May 6, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

GolfSixes bring fresh interest, new faces to European Tour (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Baylor College Golf

4 teams that could surprise at NCAA women’s golf regionals (Casey)

California's K.K. Limbhasut

Top seeds make long journeys to NCAA men’s golf regionals (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Toptracer Screens Orlando Topgolf

Topgolf boss thinking globally as company plots rapid growth (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan (L) of Ireland celebrate victory with the trophy and mascot during day two of the GolfSixes at The Centurion Club on May 6, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
European Tour scores with quirky GolfSixes experiment  (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

> THE 19TH HOLE

Jodie Mudd’s story a tale of how fleeting golf prowess can be (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

TPC No. 17 Sawgrass Getty Images

PGA Tour returns TPC Sawgrass (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

BREAKING THROUGH

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 22: Andrew Landry celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 22, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

