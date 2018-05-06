By: Alistair Tait | May 6, 2018 5:30 pm

Here are the Golfweek European Tour Power Rankings for the week of May 7-13, 2018:

10. Matt Wallace

Couldn’t deliver England win in GolfSixes with Eddie Pepperell, but enjoying great season.

9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Heads to Players in fine form with two wins around the world this year.

8. Francesco Molinari

Poor putting led to T-16 Wells Fargo finish, but he has four consecutive top-10s in Players.

7. Paul Dunne

He and Gavin Moynihan won GolfSixes with impressive 21-under-par performance for 35 holes.

6. Justin Rose

Has three top-8s this year and should be confident going into Players.

5. Henrik Stenson

Heads to Players on back of three straight top-6 finishes.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Missed cut at Wells Fargo and looking for first top-10 since finishing fourth at Honda Classic.

3. Paul Casey

Another good week on the PGA Tour with T-5 at Wells Fargo.

2. Rory McIlroy

Mixed bag at Wells Fargo has Rory struggling for answers ahead of Players.

1. Jon Rahm

Heads to Players hoping to atone for nightmare 82 in last year’s third round. Gwk