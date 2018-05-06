The Forecaddie: One huge change coming when Players returns to March  

The final Players Championship in May will be a nostalgic one for The Forecaddie.

While longtime Players attendees insist the tournament lost a certain energy and atmosphere when it shifted from March to May, The Man Out Front has enjoyed the warm weather, memorable finishes, improved tournament infrastructure and a huge schedule boost to the normally sleepy month of May.

The Players now has a long-overdue aggregate playoff format that produced Rickie Fowler’s epic 2015 win, and the course has seen numerous under-the-hood improvements.

But above the hood, perceptions of the course quietly have changed, and The Forecaddie has a theory: TPC Sawgrass isn’t as dramatic looking in late spring. When moving to the May date, an annual fall overseed of rye grass ended to get the Bermuda grass fairways and greens in prime shape come tournament time. Other than a couple of years when freakish weather gave the greens less than perfect green turf, TPC Sawgrass has been in perfect condition.

Visually, however, the matte-finish Bermuda fairways and rough have made it far less dramatic in person and on television. Just look at Quail Hollow’s return to the PGA Tour schedule as a rye grass overseeded course following last summer’s PGA when it was played on dull Bermuda – the course just looked better on television and to the player’s eye.

Expect a similar bounce for TPC Sawgrass when it gets a new coat of shiny, glossy paint in the form of a rye grass overseed. Oh, and TMOF is pretty sure getting away from Mother’s Day Sunday won’t upset anyone, either. Gwk