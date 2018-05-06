GolfSixes poised to grow after success of women's teams

ST. ALBANS, England – Lydia Ko could appear in next year’s GolfSixes along with the top European amateurs following the success of this year’s $1.2 million tournament.

Ireland defeated France, 2-0, in the final to win the $240,000 first-place prize, but the performances of both women’s teams could mean former World No. 1 Ko taking part in the 2019 greensomes match-play event.

Women played this year for the first time, and held their own against the top men. Both the England women’s team of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull and the European women’s team of Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid made it through to the knockout stages, despite British bookmakers rating them rank outsiders at 50-1 and 66-1, respectively.

Both teams lost 2-0 in the quarterfinals, England to Ireland while Australia bettered the European duo. However, they gave European women’s golf a big boost against the backdrop of a moribund Ladies European Tour struggling to find sponsors.

“I think it’s a huge success for women’s golf,” Reid said. “Hopefully we’ve opened a few more eyes to women’s golf, that we can compete and that we are pretty good at what we do and we work very hard at what we do.”

Reid received lots of messages during the two-day event, including one from Ko.

“Loads of the girls in America have been saying how much they have enjoyed watching it,” Reid continued. “Lydia Ko has already messaged us saying she’s absolutely desperate to get on a team next year.”

Ko could tee it up with the top male and female amateurs if Eddie Pepperell gets his way. Pepperell, who teamed up with Matt Wallace in the England men’s team, was instrumental in persuading the European Tour to include women this year. He’s keen to get the best male and female amateurs next year.

“Let’s have some amateurs in this event, we could have the best boys and girl’s European amateurs to make it bigger and better, a festival of golf,” Pepperell said. “I think it’s possible.”

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has shown a willingness to push golf’s traditional boundaries since he took office three years ago. Don’t be surprised Ko and the best of European amateurs appear next year.