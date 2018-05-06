Jason Day pulls away late to win Wells Fargo Championship

Here is the recap of the final round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.:

WINNER: Jason Day saw a three-shot lead disappear on the back nine Sunday at Quail Hollow. But Day fought back with some late birdies on the Green Mile to notch his second PGA Tour win of the season. Day’s closing 2-under 69 was good enough for a two-shot victory over rookie Aaron Wise and Nick Watney at 12 under.

Day, who won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, led by two shots entering the final round and stretch his lead to three after a birdie at the par-4 second hole. Even after back-to-back bogeys, at Nos. 5 and 6, Day rebounded with birdies at Nos. 7, 8 and 10.

But Day hit a poor chip from behind the green at the par-3 13th and bogeyed the hole before rinsing his tee shot at the par-4 14th and carding another bogey. By that time, Wise found himself tied with Day for the lead at 10 under.

Wise, who closed with a 68, couldn’t find another birdie on his last four holes, though, and Day birdied Nos. 16 and 17, the first two holes of the Green Mile, to pull away late. Day’s birdie at No. 16 came from 11 feet while his tee shot on the par-3 17th hit the flagstick before settling 2 feet away.

JUST MISSED: Wise’s runner-up finish is his best career finish on Tour and his second career top-10. He was T-10 at the 2016 Shriners Open. Watney drained a 60-footer for birdie at the last to shoot 69 and join Wise at T-2. The finish is Watney’s best finish on Tour since he was solo runner-up at the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rickie Fowler didn’t have the best of days, shooting 73. But he did drain this 76-foot eagle putt at the seventh hole:

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods failed to make a birdie in a non-major PGA Tour round for the first time since 2014. He shot 74 with three bogeys. … Phil Mickelson made a lengthy par save at the last to shoot 69 and finish T-5 at 7 under. The finish marks Mickelson’s sixth top-6 finish of the season.