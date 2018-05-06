LPGA power rankings: May 7-13, 2018

By: Beth Ann Nichols | May 6, 2018 5:55 pm

Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of May 7-13, 2018:

10. Sung Hyun Park

Chipped in three times in 36 holes to win for the first time in 2018.

9. Jin Young Ko

Six top-10s in nine starts for the consistent LPGA rookie.

8. Michelle Wie

No Dallas for Wie. Ranks sixth in birdies with 133.

7. So Yeon Ryu

Didn’t compete in Dallas, her adopted hometown. Has dipped from second in greens last year to 38th.

6. Brooke Henderson

Hit 12 greens and 10 fairways in each round at Old American.

5. Ariya Jutanugarn

Fifth top-5 finish of the season for former No. 1. Ranks second in birdies and eagles.

4. Jessica Korda

Took a breather after contending in San Francisco. Pacing the tour in putts for first time in her career.

3. Lexi Thompson

Top American hasn’t contended since February. Putts per GIR dipped from eighth last season to 51st.

2. Shanshan Feng

Skipped the mad dash in Texas. Hasn’t won in 2018 but has four top-5 finishes.

1. Inbee Park

Leads tour in money and rounds under par with a 69.54 scoring average. Gwk