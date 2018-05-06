NCAA Division I women's golf regional primer

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The postseason gets underway tomorrow in NCAA Division I women’s golf. This year marks the fourth postseason women’s golf will have a four-regional format with an 18-team field with six teams advancing from each site.

A look inside the seedings:

• The host team is 5/9 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams within the top 6 seeds are 2/4 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams outside the top 6 seeds are 3/5 in advancing out of regional play.

How the seeds have fared since 2015 and the four-regional format:
No. 1 – 11/12*
No. 2 – 11/12
No. 3 – 9/12
No. 4 – 8/12
No. 5 – 6/12
No. 6 – 4/12
No. 7 – 4/12
No. 8 – 4/12
No. 9 – 5/12
No. 10 – 4/12
No. 11 – 2/12
No. 12 – 1/12
No. 13 – 1/12
No. 14 – 2/12
No. 15 – 0/12
No. 16 – 0/12
No. 17 – 0/12
No. 18 – 0/12

*Last year was the first time a No. 1 seed has ever missed advancing out of regional play when UCLA placed eighth at the Lubbock Regional.

2018 Spring Rankings (using Golfweek/Sagarin rankings)

 Rank Team Power Rating
1 Alabama 70.10
2 Arkansas 70.52
3 USC 70.82
4 UCLA 70.91
5 Duke 71.15
6 Texas 71.39
7 Arizona 71.47
8 South Carolina 71.66
9 Furman 71.66
10 Kent State 71.88
11 Stanford 71.92
12 Florida 71.93
13 Michigan State 71.95
14 Wake Forest 71.98
15 Northwestern 72.10
16 Georgia 72.31
17 Washington 72.35
18 Auburn 72.37
19 Vanderbilt 72.56
20 Clemson 72.62
21 Oklahoma State 72.62
22 Arizona State 72.67
23 Baylor 72.70
24 North Carolina 72.72
25 Iowa State 72.72
26 Florida State 72.73
27 Miami 72.79
28 Oklahoma 72.86
29 Houston 72.89
30 Coastal Carolina 72.89
31 Colorado 72.95
32 Campbell 72.99
33 Illinois 73.03
34 Purdue 73.11
35 North Carolina State 73.16
36 Louisville 73.19
37 Virginia 73.20
38 Mississippi 73.22
39 UNLV 73.28
40 San Diego State 73.29
41 Ohio State 73.30
42 Kennesaw State 73.38
43 BYU 73.41
44 Texas A&M 73.55
45 Sacramento State 73.62
46 Old Dominion 73.63
47 Tennessee 73.65
48 Wisconsin 73.69
49 Long Beach State 73.69
50 Texas Tech 73.70
51 Oregon State 73.70
52 California 73.77
53 LSU 73.83
54 Missouri 73.83
55 Indiana 73.88
56 East Carolina 73.90
57 Augusta University 73.91
58 Oregon 73.91
59 Virginia Tech 73.93
60 Notre Dame 74.07
61 Washington State 74.09
62 TCU 74.11
63 UC Davis 74.12
64 Kentucky 74.17
65 Pepperdine 74.20
66 Mississippi State 74.28
67 Maryland 74.34
68 SMU 74.35
69 Memphis 74.43
70 UCF 74.50
71 Penn State 74.51
72 San Francisco 74.53
73 UTSA 74.53
74 Chattanooga 74.57
75 Hawaii 74.60
76 Central Arkansas 74.70
77 San Jose State 74.71
78 Denver 74.75
79 New Mexico 74.76
80 Colorado State 74.82
81 Mercer 74.86
82 College Of Charleston 74.90
83 Portland State 74.96
84 Idaho 75.00
85 UC Irvine 75.03
86 North Florida 75.09
87 Michigan 75.13
88 Kansas State 75.14
89 Nebraska 75.14
90 South Alabama 75.19
91 Georgetown 75.24
92 Texas El Paso 75.27
93 Grand Canyon 75.30
94 Middle Tennessee State 75.32
95 Texas State 75.41
96 Cal Poly 75.42
97 Fresno State 75.48
98 Western Kentucky 75.49
99 Murray State 75.52
100 Jacksonville 75.55

