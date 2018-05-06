NCAA Division I women's golf regional primer

The postseason gets underway tomorrow in NCAA Division I women’s golf. This year marks the fourth postseason women’s golf will have a four-regional format with an 18-team field with six teams advancing from each site.

A look inside the seedings:

• The host team is 5/9 in advancing out of regional play.

• Host teams within the top 6 seeds are 2/4 in advancing out of regional play.

• Host teams outside the top 6 seeds are 3/5 in advancing out of regional play.

How the seeds have fared since 2015 and the four-regional format:

No. 1 – 11/12*

No. 2 – 11/12

No. 3 – 9/12

No. 4 – 8/12

No. 5 – 6/12

No. 6 – 4/12

No. 7 – 4/12

No. 8 – 4/12

No. 9 – 5/12

No. 10 – 4/12

No. 11 – 2/12

No. 12 – 1/12

No. 13 – 1/12

No. 14 – 2/12

No. 15 – 0/12

No. 16 – 0/12

No. 17 – 0/12

No. 18 – 0/12

*Last year was the first time a No. 1 seed has ever missed advancing out of regional play when UCLA placed eighth at the Lubbock Regional.

2018 Spring Rankings (using Golfweek/Sagarin rankings)