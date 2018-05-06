NCAA Division I women's golf regional primer

The postseason gets underway tomorrow in NCAA Division I women’s golf. This year marks the fourth postseason women’s golf will have a four-regional format with an 18-team field with six teams advancing from each site.
A look inside the seedings:
• The host team is 5/9 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams within the top 6 seeds are 2/4 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams outside the top 6 seeds are 3/5 in advancing out of regional play.
How the seeds have fared since 2015 and the four-regional format:
No. 1 – 11/12*
No. 2 – 11/12
No. 3 – 9/12
No. 4 – 8/12
No. 5 – 6/12
No. 6 – 4/12
No. 7 – 4/12
No. 8 – 4/12
No. 9 – 5/12
No. 10 – 4/12
No. 11 – 2/12
No. 12 – 1/12
No. 13 – 1/12
No. 14 – 2/12
No. 15 – 0/12
No. 16 – 0/12
No. 17 – 0/12
No. 18 – 0/12
*Last year was the first time a No. 1 seed has ever missed advancing out of regional play when UCLA placed eighth at the Lubbock Regional.
2018 Spring Rankings (using Golfweek/Sagarin rankings)
|Rank
|Team
|Power Rating
|1
|Alabama
|70.10
|2
|Arkansas
|70.52
|3
|USC
|70.82
|4
|UCLA
|70.91
|5
|Duke
|71.15
|6
|Texas
|71.39
|7
|Arizona
|71.47
|8
|South Carolina
|71.66
|9
|Furman
|71.66
|10
|Kent State
|71.88
|11
|Stanford
|71.92
|12
|Florida
|71.93
|13
|Michigan State
|71.95
|14
|Wake Forest
|71.98
|15
|Northwestern
|72.10
|16
|Georgia
|72.31
|17
|Washington
|72.35
|18
|Auburn
|72.37
|19
|Vanderbilt
|72.56
|20
|Clemson
|72.62
|21
|Oklahoma State
|72.62
|22
|Arizona State
|72.67
|23
|Baylor
|72.70
|24
|North Carolina
|72.72
|25
|Iowa State
|72.72
|26
|Florida State
|72.73
|27
|Miami
|72.79
|28
|Oklahoma
|72.86
|29
|Houston
|72.89
|30
|Coastal Carolina
|72.89
|31
|Colorado
|72.95
|32
|Campbell
|72.99
|33
|Illinois
|73.03
|34
|Purdue
|73.11
|35
|North Carolina State
|73.16
|36
|Louisville
|73.19
|37
|Virginia
|73.20
|38
|Mississippi
|73.22
|39
|UNLV
|73.28
|40
|San Diego State
|73.29
|41
|Ohio State
|73.30
|42
|Kennesaw State
|73.38
|43
|BYU
|73.41
|44
|Texas A&M
|73.55
|45
|Sacramento State
|73.62
|46
|Old Dominion
|73.63
|47
|Tennessee
|73.65
|48
|Wisconsin
|73.69
|49
|Long Beach State
|73.69
|50
|Texas Tech
|73.70
|51
|Oregon State
|73.70
|52
|California
|73.77
|53
|LSU
|73.83
|54
|Missouri
|73.83
|55
|Indiana
|73.88
|56
|East Carolina
|73.90
|57
|Augusta University
|73.91
|58
|Oregon
|73.91
|59
|Virginia Tech
|73.93
|60
|Notre Dame
|74.07
|61
|Washington State
|74.09
|62
|TCU
|74.11
|63
|UC Davis
|74.12
|64
|Kentucky
|74.17
|65
|Pepperdine
|74.20
|66
|Mississippi State
|74.28
|67
|Maryland
|74.34
|68
|SMU
|74.35
|69
|Memphis
|74.43
|70
|UCF
|74.50
|71
|Penn State
|74.51
|72
|San Francisco
|74.53
|73
|UTSA
|74.53
|74
|Chattanooga
|74.57
|75
|Hawaii
|74.60
|76
|Central Arkansas
|74.70
|77
|San Jose State
|74.71
|78
|Denver
|74.75
|79
|New Mexico
|74.76
|80
|Colorado State
|74.82
|81
|Mercer
|74.86
|82
|College Of Charleston
|74.90
|83
|Portland State
|74.96
|84
|Idaho
|75.00
|85
|UC Irvine
|75.03
|86
|North Florida
|75.09
|87
|Michigan
|75.13
|88
|Kansas State
|75.14
|89
|Nebraska
|75.14
|90
|South Alabama
|75.19
|91
|Georgetown
|75.24
|92
|Texas El Paso
|75.27
|93
|Grand Canyon
|75.30
|94
|Middle Tennessee State
|75.32
|95
|Texas State
|75.41
|96
|Cal Poly
|75.42
|97
|Fresno State
|75.48
|98
|Western Kentucky
|75.49
|99
|Murray State
|75.52
|100
|Jacksonville
|75.55
Comments