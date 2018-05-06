PGA Tour Champions Recap

WHAT: Insperity Invitational

WHERE: The Woodlands (Texas) CC (Tournament Course)

WINNER: Bernhard Langer

MONEY: $330,000

SCORE: 11-under 205

BUZZ: After entering the event winless in 2018 with three runner-up finishes on the senior circuit, Langer broke through at a place where he now has won four times. Langer, 60, entered Sunday’s final round with a one-shot lead, but he trailed by four shots after three bogeys in his first eight holes. He then birdied three of his final 10 holes to finish a shot ahead of Paul Goydos, Jeff Maggert and Bart Bryant. … Goydos led for much of the back nine before bogeying the par-4 18th hole to shoot 68. … Langer has 37 career PGA Tour Champions victories, eight behind Hale Irwin’s record 45.