PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer resumes winning ways at Insperity

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Bernhard Langer of Germany plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Image

PGA Tour Champions Recap

WHAT: Insperity Invitational

WHERE: The Woodlands (Texas) CC (Tournament Course)

WINNER: Bernhard Langer

MONEY: $330,000

SCORE: 11-under 205

BUZZ: After entering the event winless in 2018 with three runner-up finishes on the senior circuit, Langer broke through at a place where he now has won four times. Langer, 60, entered Sunday’s final round with a one-shot lead, but he trailed by four shots after three bogeys in his first eight holes. He then birdied three of his final 10 holes to finish a shot ahead of Paul Goydos, Jeff Maggert and Bart Bryant. … Goydos led for much of the back nine before bogeying the par-4 18th hole to shoot 68. … Langer has 37 career PGA Tour Champions victories, eight behind Hale Irwin’s record 45.

