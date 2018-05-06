PGA Tour power rankings: May 7-13, 2018

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of May 7-13, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Was MDF at Wells Fargo and has nothing better than 19th since coming back from injury.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Has three consecutive top-10s in Tour events not of the major or WGC variety. Just needs to play better in big events.

18. Bryson DeChambeau

Fourth-place finish at Quail Hollow was his fourth top-5 finish since Phoenix.

17. Henrik Stenson

Swede enters Players riding three consecutive top-6 finishes in stroke-play events.

16. Alex Noren

Trip to TPC Sawgrass will be his first event since missing the cut at the Masters.

15. Tony Finau

Brings some momentum to Players after final-round 66 to finish T-21 at Wells Fargo.

14. Brian Harman

May be Tour’s leader in top-10s with seven, but his closing 81 at Wells Fargo was hard to watch.

13. Tiger Woods

Didn’t make a birdie Sunday at Quail Hollow as he shot 74 and dropped to T-55. Needs to fix putter before Players, an event he’s won twice.

12. Rickie Fowler

Was T-21 at Wells Fargo, but it could’ve been much better had it not been for two four-putts on the weekend.

11. Paul Casey

Shook off an opening double bogey Sunday at Quail Hollow to finish T-5, his fourth top-10 this season.

10. Rory McIlroy

Followed third-round 66 with a closing 71 to finish T-16 at Wells Fargo, his first start since T-5 at the Masters.

9. Jordan Spieth

Has finished third in two stroke-play events in a row, but has yet to figure out TPC Sawgrass since T-4 in his 2014 debut.

8. Bubba Watson

Two-time winner this season has never finished better than T-37 at Players.

7. Patrick Reed

Masters champ has six consecutive top-10s entering Players after solo eighth in Charlotte.

6. Jon Rahm

Coming off missed cut at Zurich, looks to rebound from third-round 82 that caused him to MDF last year at TPC Sawgrass.

5. Justin Rose

Another top player with a less-than-stellar record at Players: has just one top-10 in 14 starts.

4. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 has just one top-25 finish in nine trips to TPC Sawgrass. Notice a trend?

3. Phil Mickelson

As expected, Lefty played well at Wells Fargo, tying for fifth, his sixth top-6 finish this season.

2. Jason Day

Admitted he didn’t have his best stuff tee to green at Quail Hollow, but still won by two shots. Looks to win for third time this season at Players, which he won in 2016.

1. Justin Thomas

Came up short of dethroning DJ as World No. 1, but his T-21 at Quail Hollow was his 13th consecutive top-25 finish in a stroke-play event. Gwk