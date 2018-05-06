Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Phil Mickelson makes crazy par save off of rock at Wells Fargo

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson makes crazy par save off of rock at Wells Fargo

PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson makes crazy par save off of rock at Wells Fargo

Phil. The. Thrill.

Just when you’d thought you’d seen it all from Phil Mickelson, he goes and pulls off a miraculous par save Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

This time Mickelson took his par on the rocks – literally – at Quail Hollow’s par-4 18th hole.

“It was leaning against a rock,” Mickelson said of his ball after he hit his approach left of the green and into the hazard. “It was touching a rock, but somehow I was able to get way underneath the ball. It was kind of such a severe lie, I was able to hit it vertically. So I hit it off the toe, and the toe of my wedge is all banged up. Not the sole, but the far end of the toe. I semi played it off the rock to kick it to the right over the pin. So I went up vertically and used the side of the rock to kind of get it to go right.”

Only Phil.

Of course, Mickelson then had to drain a 20-footer for his par save, which he did. The par gave Mickelson a closing 2-under 69 and a T-5 finish, his sixth top-6 showing of the season.

Putter drop.

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home