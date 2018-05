By: Jason Lusk | May 6, 2018 3:30 pm

Here is the schedule for the week of May 7-13, 2018 on the major pro golf circuits:

PGA Tour

WHAT: The Players Championship

WHEN: May 10-13

WHERE: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

European Tour

WHAT: Rocco Forte Sicilian Open

WHEN: May 10-13

WHERE: Verdura Golf Club, Agrigento, Sicily, Italy

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Knoxville Open

WHEN: May 10-13

WHERE: Fox Den Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. Gwk