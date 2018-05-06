Scoreboard: April 30-May 6, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship
Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., May 3-6
Winner: Jason Day | Full results, earnings
European Tour
GolfSixes
Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, May 5-6
Winner: Ireland (Paul Dunne/Gavin Moynihan) | Full results, earnings
LPGA
Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic
Old American GC, The Colony, Texas, May 3-6
Winner: Sung Hyun Park | Full results, earnings
Other pro tours
- PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational
- European Challenge Tour: Spain Challenge
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: BMW Jamaica Classic
- Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open
- Symetra Tour: IOA Invitational
- Asian Development Tour: PGM Penang Championship
- PGA Tour China: Chongqing Championship
Standings
Money leaders
