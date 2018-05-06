Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Scoreboard: April 30-May 6, 2018

Getty Images

Scoreboard: April 30-May 6, 2018

Digital Edition

Scoreboard: April 30-May 6, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., May 3-6

Winner: Jason Day | Full results, earnings

European Tour

GolfSixes

Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, May 5-6

Winner: Ireland (Paul Dunne/Gavin Moynihan) | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic

Old American GC, The Colony, Texas, May 3-6

Winner: Sung Hyun Park | Full results, earnings

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home