Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looking to overcome early bogeys at Wells Fargo

Tiger Woods got the birdies to drop – six of them – Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but his third-round, 3-under 68 could’ve been much lower, Woods said after the round.

Woods enters Sunday’s final round nine shots back of leader Jason Day, so while he surely won’t win this week, he still could put another low round together and gain some momentum entering next week’s Players Championship.

We’ll track Woods final round, shot by shot, beginning at 11:05 a.m. Eastern at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.:

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 167 yards



Off the tee: Not the best tee shot as Tiger misses the hole about 30 feet right and has his ball end up on the back fringe.

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 483 yards



Off the tee: Another drive left for Tiger in three holes.

Approach shot: Some tree trouble here and this one has to hook a little. It does and Tiger finds the right side of the green. He’ll have another 30-plus-footer downhill for birdie, though.

On the green: Not again. Tiger runs the birdie try 6-7 feet by and misses another short par putt. Bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 3 (1 over for the tournament)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 452 yards



Off the tee: After going wide left at the first, TW hits the stinger and finds the fairway.

Approach shot: From 144 yards, Tiger hits it to about 30 feet right of the hole and a little deep. First birdie putt of the day coming up, but it’s a lengthy one.

On the green: Tiger misses the birdie putt, but he’s able to clean up for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (Even par for the tournament)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 495 yards



Off the tee: Fore left – way left! Never a good way to start a round, but at least Tiger gets a good lie and has a look at the green.

Approach shot: Tiger misses the green and finds the front-right greenside bunker.

Around the green: Nice blast out to about 6 feet.

On the green: Uh oh. Tiger misses the 6-footer for par and opens with bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (Even par for the tournament)

Pre-round

Here’s what Tiger is rocking in the wardrobe department today:

To hold you over until Woods tees off, check out this swing from Saturday:

