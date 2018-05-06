Tiger Woods closes Wells Fargo with 1st birdieless final round since '14

Tiger Woods did something Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship that he hadn’t done in more than four years.

For the first time since the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral, when he shot 78 in the final round, Woods didn’t record a birdie in a non-major PGA Tour round. Woods made three bogeys and shot 3-over 74 to finish the tournament at 2 over.

It was just the sixth time Woods has failed to notch a birdie in a non-major Tour round and just the second time he’s done so in a final round on Tour.

After making six birdies on Saturday, Woods looked more like the player who totaled just four birdies in the first 36 holes at Quail Hollow Club. He missed several short putts and was occasionally wild off the tee.

The putting woes started on the first hole when Woods missed a 6-footer for par. Two holes later he missed another par putt from around 6 feet. Woods went on to miss two more putts from inside of 6 feet, one for birdie from 5 feet at the par-5 10th and another for par from just outside of 4 feet that lipped out at the par-5 15th.

Woods also hit just four fairways. And though most of them were just into the intermediate cut of rough, a few were quite a bit offline, including a 3-wood that he hit some 90 yards right of the green at the drivable par-4 14th. (Woods would save par on the hole by making a 15-footer for par.)

The firm greens Sunday at Quail Hollow also didn’t help matters. At times it looked as if Woods had stuck an approach shot close only for the ball to take a big bounce away from the hole, like at the par-4 fifth when his wedge shot ended up 12 feet away instead of much closer. Woods then missed the birdie putt.

Woods had a final chance at birdie on the par-4 18th hole, but he missed the 17-footer just right. Woods has birdied the final hole of his second round to avoid going birdieless on Friday.

Woods will finish the week ranked inside the top 15 in three of the strokes-gained categories. None of those are putting, where Woods ranked 72nd among the players who play all four rounds.

Now, Woods will move on to next week’s Players Championship, a tournament Woods has won twice, most recently in 2013. He will be grouped with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler in the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass.