Tiger Woods grouped with Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler for Rounds 1-2 at The Players

Tiger, Rickie and Phil, oh my!

Yes, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson will be grouped together for the first two rounds at The Players Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Tiger, Phil & Rickie in the SAME GROUP. Check out Featured Groups for @THEPLAYERSChamp.https://t.co/Ztd0Cii7mx pic.twitter.com/uLHGrJQMvj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 6, 2018

It’s the first time that Woods and Mickelson have been grouped together since the 2014 PGA Championship and just the second time they’ve been in the same group at The Players. The first time was during the third round in 2001 when Woods made his famous “better than most” putt on the par-3 17th hole.

The two did play a practice round together last month at the Masters.

The full tee times and pairings have yet to be released, but another group that was announced is Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.