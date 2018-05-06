What Jason Day said after winning the Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day captured the Wells Fargo Championship Sunday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

Here is some of what he had to say after his final-round 69 and 2 shot victory:

On his overall game:

“I had no idea where the ball was going today, especially off the tee. I missed a lot of fairways, missed a lot of greens. My short game stood the test, which was nice. This was probably one of the best wins I’ve ever had just because of how hard everything was today.”

On what he needs to do better at the Players:

“I’d like to be able to hit it a little bit straighter … I need to do a lot of work if I want to try and win next week. I’m confident about my abilities going into next week.”

On his win Sunday:

“One of the best wins I have ever had … It’s an amazing golf course. It is really fun to play in front of you guys”

On the playing well in the clutch:

“It was probably a good thing I watched LeBron James’ buzzer beater this morning”