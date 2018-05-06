What Tiger Woods said after the Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods failed to make a birdie Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship and shot a 3-over 74 to finish the tournament at 2 over.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his disappointing finish, which included three bogeys:

On his week at Quail Hollow:

“I didn’t putt well again … I made nothing. The chances I did have I missed them all. It was just a bad week.”

On his overall driving:

“I hit a few good drives down the the middle … that happened to catch the rough. I feel like I drilled it pretty decent today.”

On The Players and TPC Sawgrass

“I obviously need to do some practicing with my putter. But I know those greens. I know the putts. You have to hit the ball well there at the TPC. You can’t get away with hitting it poorly. I’ll still be grinding. Working on my swing, and making sure that’s solid. And driving the ball correctly. Because that golf course does demand everything.”