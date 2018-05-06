Winner's Bag: Jason Day, Wells Fargo Championship

The clubs Jason Day used to win the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 80TX
IRONS: TaylorMade P730 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
