Winner's Bag: Jason Day, Wells Fargo Championship

The clubs Jason Day used to win the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 80TX

IRONS: TaylorMade P730 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

