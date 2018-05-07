Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Players Championship: Record $11 million purse equals Masters'

The purse for the 2018 Players Championship will stand at a tournament-record $11 million, matching the total amount and prize money breakdown from the Masters in April.

The $11 million purse marks an increase from the $10.5 million awarded last year at TPC Sawgrass. Like Patrick Reed did at the Masters, the winner this week of The Players will earn $1.98 million. The payouts for each resulting spot also match dollar-for-dollar the positional payouts at Augusta National.

Winners Si Woo Kim and Jason Day each pocketed first-place checks of $1.890 million during the past two years at The Players.

Here is the individual payoffs for the top 50 spots this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.:

1st — $1.98 million
2nd — $1.188 million
3rd — $748,000
4th — $528,000
5th — $440,000
6th — $396,000
7th — $368,500
8th — $341,000
9th — $319,000
10th — $297,000
11th — $275,000
12th — $253,000
13th — $231,000
14th — $209,000
15th — $198,000
16th — $187,000
17th — $176,000
18th — $165,000
19th — $154,000
20th — $143,000
21st — $132,000
22nd — $123,200
23rd — $114,400
24th — $105,600
25th — $96,800
26th — $88,000
27th — $84,700
28th — $81,400
29th — $78,100
30th — $74,800
31st — $71,500
32nd — $68,200
33rd — $64,900
34th — $62,150
35th — $59,400
36th – $56,650
37th — $53,900
38th — $51,700
39th — $49,500
40th — $47,300
41st — $45,100
42nd — $42,900
43rd — $40,700
44th — $38,500
45th — $36,300
46th — $34,100
47th — $31,900
48th — $30,140
49th — $28,600
50th — $27,720

