The purse for the 2018 Players Championship will stand at a tournament-record $11 million, matching the total amount and prize money breakdown from the Masters in April.

The $11 million purse marks an increase from the $10.5 million awarded last year at TPC Sawgrass. Like Patrick Reed did at the Masters, the winner this week of The Players will earn $1.98 million. The payouts for each resulting spot also match dollar-for-dollar the positional payouts at Augusta National.

Winners Si Woo Kim and Jason Day each pocketed first-place checks of $1.890 million during the past two years at The Players.

Here is the individual payoffs for the top 50 spots this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.:

1st — $1.98 million

2nd — $1.188 million

3rd — $748,000

4th — $528,000

5th — $440,000

6th — $396,000

7th — $368,500

8th — $341,000

9th — $319,000

10th — $297,000

11th — $275,000

12th — $253,000

13th — $231,000

14th — $209,000

15th — $198,000

16th — $187,000

17th — $176,000

18th — $165,000

19th — $154,000

20th — $143,000

21st — $132,000

22nd — $123,200

23rd — $114,400

24th — $105,600

25th — $96,800

26th — $88,000

27th — $84,700

28th — $81,400

29th — $78,100

30th — $74,800

31st — $71,500

32nd — $68,200

33rd — $64,900

34th — $62,150

35th — $59,400

36th – $56,650

37th — $53,900

38th — $51,700

39th — $49,500

40th — $47,300

41st — $45,100

42nd — $42,900

43rd — $40,700

44th — $38,500

45th — $36,300

46th — $34,100

47th — $31,900

48th — $30,140

49th — $28,600

50th — $27,720