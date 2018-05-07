The full tee times and pairings were announced Monday for the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The field this year is loaded, as usual.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will be the marquee attraction during the afternoon on Thursday. Past FedExCup winners Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and 2017 Golfer of the Year Justin Thomas will own the early spotlight in Round 1.

Woods and Mickelson were first paired at the Players in 2001. Thursday, they Fowler on the first tee at 1:52 p.m. Thursday. The group begins Friday play on No. 10 at 8:27 a.m.

McIlroy, Thomas and McIlroy get their run started form the 10th tee Thursday at 8:27 a.m.

An all-English trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose will provide a nice afternoon diversion across the pond in Round 1. They go out at 7:54 a.m. Eastern.

2018 Players Championship tee times

TV Info, Rounds 1-2

Golf Channel: 1-7 p.m. (Thursday, Friday)