Austin Women's Regional: Texas right at home with lead on Day 1

Here is a recap of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University Ridge Golf Course in Austin, Texas:

TEAM LEADER: Texas (7-under 281)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M (4-under 68)

IN POSITION: 2. Arkansas (284) 3. Michigan State (285) T-4. Virginia Tech (288) T-4. Baylor (288)

CHASING: T-6. BYU (291) T-6. Florida (291) 8. Auburn (292) 9. Texas A&M (295)

HOME COOKIN’: Hosting an NCAA Regional carries its perks and its burdens. On the one hand there’s familiarity (in the course, your own bed, favorite food) and crowd support. On the other hand, there’s familiarity …

“It’s nice to be playing at home because we know the course,” said senior Sophia Schubert, “but then there’s also a little pressure because it’s like ‘We have to play well.’

So far so good for Texas. Led by Schubert, who won the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur, the Longhorns pace the field by three strokes. The team normally rides golf carts when they practice here, and Schubert joked that walking the hilly track a few times might have left them better prepared: “Yeah, my legs are tired.”

Schubert opened with a 3-under 69 and sits in a tie for second in the individual race. Freshman Kaitlyn Papp, who became the first person in school history to be named both Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year, shot 70 along with sophomore Greta Voelker. The Longhorns look to advance to the NCAA Championship for a third consecutive year.

Short shots: Arkansas junior Maria Fassi led the field in birdies with seven. Her opening 69 paced top-seeded Arkansas into second. The Razorbacks recently claimed their first SEC title. … Arkansas grad Stacy Lewis was out watching husband Gerrod Chadwell’s Houston team after finishing up LPGA play in nearby Dallas. The seventh-seeded Cougars struggled in the opening round to a 12-over 300. The young Houston program is looking for its first NCAA Championship appearance. … Baylor, seeded ninth, sits in fourth thanks in part to first-semester freshman Gurleen Kaur’s bogey-free 69. The Bears are a different team than when they finished 11th at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational last fall. . . .The 14th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies are making their first NCAA regional appearance a memorable one. They’re currently in a tie for fourth. The program began three years ago.