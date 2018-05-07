Madison Women's Regional: No. 8 seed Virginia jumps out to lead

Here is a recap of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.:

TEAM LEADER: Virginia (9-under 279)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Beth Lillie, Virginia, and Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin (5-under 67)

IN POSITION: 2. Duke (283), 3. USC (285), 4. Arizona State (288), 5. Oregon State (289), 6. Wisconsin (290)

CHASING: 7. Illinois (292), 8. Ohio State (293), 9. Northwestern (294)

• • •

Lillie leads Cavs

Virginia hasn’t finished better than third as a team this season, entered regionals ranked 33rd by Golfweek and was selected as the eighth seed here in Madison.

Yet after 18 holes at University Ridge, the Cavaliers are atop the leaderboard by four shots. Virginia’s 9-under 279 showing marks a school record in NCAA postseason play.

Beth Lillie, a freshman from Fullerton, Calif., was the only Virginia player to win an individual title this season and she led the Cavaliers with a fifth-place showing at the ACC Championship. She continued her strong play with a 5-under 67 to grab a share of the individual lead with Wisconsin senior Gabby Curtis. Lillie is one of three Cavaliers in the top 7 – Katharine Patrick and Anna Redding, both juniors, are T-3 and T-7, respectively.

Virginia has advanced to the NCAA Championship in eight of the past 10 seasons, though failed to do so last season.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The scoring average for Round 1 was 74.84. … Top seed Duke sits in second after Round 1, though surprisingly didn’t count the score of its top player, senior Leona Maguire. Maguire, ranked eighth individually by Golfweek, shot 2-over 74. The Blue Devils were instead led by 2016 NCAA individual champion Virginia Elena Carta, who carded a 68. … With three freshmen in the lineup, USC is third, six shots back. … Defending national champion Arizona State sits in fourth despite a 1-over 73 from its top player, Olivia Mehaffey. No Sun Devil shot worse than 74. … Oregon State, the 14th seed, and Wisconsin, the ninth seed, hold the fifth and sixth spots on the leaderboard, respectively. The Beavers have played in just one NCAA Championship, in 1998, though they did finish seventh in regionals a season ago. The host Badgers are trying to advance to the NCAA Championship for the third time in school history, having last done so in 2013.