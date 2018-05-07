San Francisco Women's Regional: Top seed UCLA pulls ahead early

Here is a recap of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: UCLA (8-under 280)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Andrea Lee, Stanford; Mariel Galdiano, UCLA; and Brittany Fan, Colorado (6-under 66)

IN POSITION: T-2. Kent State (284), T-2. Colorado (284), T-4. Stanford (287), T-4. Louisville (287), T-4. Oregon (287)

CHASING: T-7. San Diego State (289), T-7. North Carolina (289), 9. Ole Miss (290), 10. Oklahoma State (291)

• • •

Bruins take hold of lead

A year after becoming the first No. 1 regional seed in women’s golf history to fail to make it to the NCAA Championship, UCLA is off to a good start in San Francisco. The Bruins shot 8-under 280 to take a four-shot lead after 18 holes at TPC Harding Park.

Sophomore Mariel Galdiano posted her lowest round as a Bruin, a 6-under 66, to grab a share of the individual lead. Freshman Patty Tavatanakit added a 68 and ANNIKA Award contender Lilia Vu is T-10 at 1 under.

UCLA has yet to finish outside the top 3 in any tournament this season, winning six times, including the Pac-12 Championship by 12 shots. The Bruins have won eight NCAA regional titles, most recently in 2014.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Oregon, last off of No. 1 tee and the No. 14 seed, played the difficult closing holes in windy conditions in 4 under (counting scores). The Ducks are T-4 with Stanford and Louisville. … There were five eagles made in the opening round. UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit made two eagles on the front nine and shot 3-under 33. She added a 1-under back nine for a 4-under 66 and is in fourth place on the leaderboard. … The average score was 74.48 on a par-72 TPC Harding Park course that played to 6,369 yards.